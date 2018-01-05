Centre pegs FY18 GDP at 6.5%, slower than 7.1% in FY17

India will likely grow at 6.5 percent in 2017-18, slower than the previous year’s 7.1 percent expansion, but a rebound in household spending and corporate investments held out hopes of rapid recovery from the twin disruptions of demonetisation and goods and services tax (GST).

The data could be revised upwards as the current projections are based on incomplete output and corporate income data, amid signs that people are buying more goods and companies are adding new capacities to meet growing demand.

Chief Statistician TCA Anant today said that implicit calculations suggest that growth during October-March at 7 percent.

The second advance estimates to be released on February 28, based on actual data for three quarters, and the provisional estimate to be released in May 2018 should give a better picture of the health of the economy.

The government estimated that gross value added (GVA), which is GDP minus net taxes, will grow at 6.1 percent in 2017-18. GVA is a more realistic guide to measure changes in the aggregate value of goods and services produced in an economy, compared to last year’s 6.6 percent growth.

The latest estimates indicate an uptick in production and trading activity compared sequentially over the last few quarters.

GVA grew 6.1 percent in July-September, mirroring a revival. GVA growth had significantly fallen in the previous few quarters, slipping to 5.6 percent in April-June.

The CSO also projected that the manufacturing sector will grow at 4.6 percent in 2017-18, compared to 7.9 percent in 2016-17. The farm sector is set to grow at 2.1 percent against 4.9 percent last year while mining and quarrying will grow at 2.9 percent compared to 1.8 percent last year.

While private final consumption expenditure (PFCE) may grow at 6.3 percent, as compared with 8.7 percent a year ago, gross fixed capital formation (GFCF) is expected to increase to 4.5 percent from 2.5 percent in the previous year.

While factory output data, measured by the index of industrial production (IIP) is available only up to October. The sector-wise estimates are obtained by extrapolation of indicators like the IIP of first 7 months of the financial year and financial performance of listed companies in the private corporate sector available up to quarter ending September 2016.

Also, in the final revisions, GDP will be calculated on value addition in the manufacturing sector, while IIP only calculates output or volume growth. This makes comparing the two sets of data difficult.

The projections are based on the first advance estimates of crop production information on indicators like sales tax, deposits and credits, passenger and freight earnings of railways, passengers and cargo handled by civil aviation, cargo handled at major sea ports and sales of commercial vehicles available for the first seven months of the financial year.

These are the first official estimates about the impact of GST on the broader economy. GST, aimed at creating a common national market by replacing a welter of local and central levies into a single tax, kicked in from July 1.

Its implementation have been marred by teething technical glitches, a string of tax rate changes and procedural irritants. This has resulted in inconsistent tax collection trends as return filing deadlines have been changed several times over the last six months.

“There is an impact of GST average growth to some extent…Because GST was going to be implemented from July 1, there would be a natural anticipation of GST in production in manufacturing sector and we had explained it when the April-June growth numbers were out. Since first quarter is a part of full year…that effect is maintained in the exercise," Anant said.

He added that the extrapolation is leading to a ‘conservative’ estimate of growth numbers.

There are revival signs in investment after GST’s rollout had forced companies and traders to empty their inventories.

A mid-year switchover to GST prompted anxious shops and companies to de-stock and clear up the inventory pile ahead of the new system’s kick off.

Companies had significantly cut back production in June as part of a business strategy to carry over as little old stock as possible into July. Nobody was quite sure whether prices will rise, fall or remain the same after GST, which partly explains the jostle to drain out old stocks at heavy price markdowns.