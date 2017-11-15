App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Nov 15, 2017 10:13 AM IST | Source: PTI

Centre okays Rs 10,000 cr for 107 Maharashtra irrigation projects: Devendra Fadnavis

Fadnavis said the completion of the projects will ensure largescale irrigation facilities in the districts of Vidarbha and Marathwada, known for suicides by farmers, besides in North and Western Maharashtra.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Centre has given an in-principle approval to provide an assistance of Rs 10,000 crore to fund 107 irrigation projects in drought-hit Vidarbha and Maratha regions of Maharashtra, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said here today.

Fadnavis said the completion of the projects will ensure largescale irrigation facilities in the districts of Vidarbha and Marathwada, known for suicides by farmers, besides in North and Western Maharashtra.

"With this approval, the state will receive Rs 10,000 crore for the next two years for the projects from the Centre," the Chief Minister said in a statement issued here.

The state government had submitted proposals seeking the Centre's assistance to complete the 107 irrigation projects.

Fadnavis and Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan met Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in Delhi today to finalise the intricacies.

"The state government had submitted a proposal to the Centre to provide financial assistance for 107 projects, which had received various approvals but was pending," it said.

tags #Centre #Devendra Fadnavis #Economy #India #irrigation projects #Maharashtra

most popular

EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.