Centre drafts model contract farming act to safeguard farmers from price risks

The Agriculture Ministry has reportedly drafted a model contract farming act aimed at helping farmers integrate with food processing units and avoid post harvest price risks, reports Mint

The act based on Budget proposal last year, will also incentivise buyers to procure material directly from farmers.

States can adopt the model act as per their needs. A copy of the draft can now be accessed on the agriculture ministry’s website and is open to the public for comments. Based on this, the rules under the act will be framed.

The model act provides a framework for setting the pre-agreed quantity, quality, and price of farm produce between farmer and sponsoring companies and seeks to ‘transfer the risk of post-harvest market unpredictability from the former to the latter.’

The act also restricts ownership transfer of the farmer’s land to companies. It only allows such contracts to be governed outside the range of the state agriculture produce marketing committees (APMCs). This means the firms can purchase the produce directly from the farmers and save on the 5-10 percent market fee. The act also points the disputes relating to these contracts will be taken care of by a state-level farming development and promotion agency. Apart from this, local-level recording committees can be approached for registering and implementing these contracts.

Chief Executive of the National Rainfed Area Authority and Chair of the committee that drafted the law Ashok Dalwai pointed out the contract farming experiments have been unsuccessful in the past and said with the rules under the model act, failures can be avoided.

“The basic aim of the act is to transfer the risk associated with price unpredictability from the farmers to buyers,” Dalwai told the paper.

The draft act pointed to the contract farming arrangements that will help farmers access better inputs, scientific practice and credit facilities that can possibly be provided by the buyer. The produce will also be insured under the existing agriculture insurance schemes. And in case of any dispute relating to breach of contract, it will be settled at the local level.