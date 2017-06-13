Centre chalks out a 5-year roadmap to make Digital India $1 trillion economy

Moneycontrol News

The Centre is likely to hold a high-level meeting with technology companies such as Google, IBM, Infosys, Microsoft, TCS, Tech Mahindra and Wipro for making a roadmap to take India’s digital economy to USD 1 trillion mark in the next five years, reports Financial Express.

E-commerce players like Amazon, Flipkart and Snapdeal are also a part of the high-level panel, along with Quickheal a cyber-security company and mobile handset makers Panasonic and Lava.

The report said that the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) is arranging a meeting on June 16, 2017 with the industry leader to chalk out a strategy to achieve USD 1 trillion goal. At present, size of the India’s digital economy is about USD 400 billion.

IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad is likely to chair the meeting which will also see participation from National Payments Corporation of India (NCPI), Internet & Mobile Association of India (IAMAI), Indian Private Equity and Venture Capital Association (ICVA) and Nasscom.

Health, education, e-commerce, digital payments, start-ups, cyber security will be the key focus areas to realise the trillion-dollar dream of Digital India and the Centre has roped in consultancy firm McKinsey to prepare a report and future roadmap for the digital economy.