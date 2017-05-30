Central Electricity Authority says 82% of India will be power surplus in FY18

Moneycontrol News

More than 82 percent of the country will have more than enough power in FY18, the Central Electricity Authority has said. In a report, the apex power sector planning body in India, stated that in 2017-18, India will enjoy 8.8 percent surplus energy and a peak-hour surplus of 6.8 percent, reports Economic Times.

According to data based on the gap between the availability of electricity and the requirement of power as mentioned by states, 23 out of 29 states and seven out of eight Union Territories will be power surplus on average during this fiscal year.

The report also states that the the eastern region of the country will be able to meet its power demands in full.

The data, however, does not truly reflect the power outages scenario in states which may have to resort to load shedding as a result of financial inabilities or technical faults and failures. The report also pointed out the fact that the demand-supply gap, both in terms of energy and peaking overall, fell to an all-time low of 0.7 percent in 2016-17.

Though the load generation balance report for 2016-17 had predicted a national average power surplus of 1.1 percent for that particular year, the report for 2017-18 asserts that there will be a demand-supply gap in some states mostly based in north, east and the north-eastern regions. However, even the latest report predicts energy to be surplus in southern and western regions.