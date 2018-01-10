App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented byMotilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • Image 3
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Jan 10, 2018 03:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

CCEA gives nod for continuing MPLAD scheme till March 2020

Chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the CCEA has given its approval for the continuation of the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) till the term of the 14th Finance Commission, March 31, 2020, it said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has approved the proposal to continue the MPLAD Scheme beyond the 12th Plan period (2012-17) up to March 31, 2020, an official statement said today.

Chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the CCEA has given its approval for the continuation of the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) till the term of the 14th Finance Commission, March 31, 2020, it said.

The scheme enables MPs to recommend works for creation of durable community assets based on locally felt needs to be taken up in their constituencies. The areas covered by it include drinking water, education, public health, sanitation and roads. It is governed by a set of guidelines which were last revised in June, 2016.

MPLADS has resulted into creation of various assets which have impacted the social, cultural and economic life of the local communities in one way or the other, the statement said, adding that the entire population across the country stands to benefit through them.

related news

According to the statement, the scheme would entail an annual allocation of Rs 3,950 crore and a total outlay of Rs 11,850 crore over the next three years with an additional annual allocation of Rs 5 crore per year for monitoring through independent agency(ies) and for capacity building/ training to State/District officials to be imparted by the ministry.

The MPLADS funds are released to the nodal District Authorities on receipt of requisite documents and as per the scheme's guidelines.

The central sector scheme was launched in 1993-94. Since its inception till August 2017, 18,82,180 works for Rs 44,929.17 crore have been sanctioned from MPLADS fund.

tags #CCEA #Economy #Narendra Modi

most popular

2017-like rally unlikely, but can expect 12-15% returns this year; 5 themes key in 2018

2017-like rally unlikely, but can expect 12-15% returns this year; 5 themes key in 2018

51 stocks have fallen over 50% from their 52-week highs: Should you pick any?

51 stocks have fallen over 50% from their 52-week highs: Should you pick any?

Should investors wait for a 3-5% correction before putting fresh money ahead of Budget?

Should investors wait for a 3-5% correction before putting fresh money ahead of Budget?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.