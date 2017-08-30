Aug 30, 2017 04:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
CBI probing role of private banks & DCCBs in money laundering during cash ban
Some officials of top private banks and District Co-operative Central Banks are under CBI lens for allegedly helping black money holders launder their cash during last year’s demonetisation, a senior CBI official told Moneycontrol.
Tarun Sharma
Moneycontrol News
Some officials of top private sector banks and District Co-operative Central Banks (DCCBs) are under the scanner of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for allegedly helping black money holders launder their cash during last year’s demonetisation, a senior CBI official told Moneycontrol.
CBI is pursuing leads that the money was laundered through shell companies which had accounts in the above-mentioned banks.
Ministry sources say a part of the failure of demonetisation was because of help from corrupt bank officials who helped tax evaders deposit large sums of money across different accounts.
“It is hard to believe that the bank officials did not know what was happening, and yet they did not raise an alarm about it,” the CBI official told Moneycontrol.
Two leading Mumbai-based private banks, which are among the top five in that segment, are under the scanner of the investigating agency. The CBI is likely to summon the officials shortly.
“In some cases, banks were calling up HNI (high net worth individual) investors and offering to help them launder their black money,” said the source, adding that they were also aware of instances where bank staff had gone to the homes of some of their wealthy clients to collect cash.
During the demonetisation drive, the income tax had raided many individuals and firms and seized cash in new currency notes. This would not have been possible without the connivance of bank officials as there was a limit to deposit withdrawals.
The investigative agency has already registered multiples cases against branches of few private banks in Delhi, Mumbai and Gandhinagar.
The CBI official said that some co-operative banks too were under the scanner on suspicion of having helped money laundering on a large scale.
“This is the first time that district banks are also being looked at by the CBI. These banks were one of the main channels to launder money during demonetisation,” the official said.
The government has already begun a sweeping crackdown on shell companies across the country. Around 17,000 companies—from the realty, entertainment and finance sectors—have been identified as conduits for money laundering.
There are about 40,000 unlisted companies in India, many of which often obscure their ownership and shareholding patterns through a web of related firms.