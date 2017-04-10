App
Apr 09, 2017 11:53 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cash with public rises even as circulation slows

By the end of March, about 74 percent of the currency was in circulation. However, the currency with the public inched up to 7.3 percent by mid-March as compared to 6.3 percent in the previous fortnight.

Beena Parmar

Moneycontrol News

Even as the pace of remonetisation slowed in March, currency with the public increased by mid-March, according to data by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

By the end of March, about 74 percent of the currency was in circulation.

However, the currency with the public inched up to 7.3 percent by mid-March as compared to 6.3 percent in the previous fortnight.

As the remonetisation process has started moderating, public are holding more cash with them resulting in many dry ATMs in some cities over the last few days.

With the year-end, the public could also be looking at spending more leading to higher requirement of cash.

Currency in circulation for the week ended March 31, 2017, rose by 1.7 percent to Rs 13.35 lakh crore over the previous week, showed RBI's weekly statistical supplement data.

As per the previous numbers, the currency in circulation prior to demonetisation, on November 4, 2016, was Rs 17.97 lakh crore.

Remonetisation of the old notes gathered pace in February and by the last week end of February, the currency in circulation was about 64.7 percent of the currency in the system before demonetisation.

The pace of incremental growth of currency in circulation per week showed moderation in March. It rose by four percent in the week ended March 10 over the previous week. But the pace dipped to 2.8 percent for the next week (March 17) and slowed further to 2.5 percent for the week ended March 24.

However, it picked up again in the last week by 3.6 percent.

As on November 8 last year, just before demonetisation when old higher currency was banned, of the approximately Rs 17.50 lakh crore currency in circulation, the invalidated Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes made up about Rs 15.50 lakh crore, or 88 percent of the total.

