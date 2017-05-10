Cargo traffic at 12 major ports up 6% to 56 MT in April

Boosted by pick up in demand, India's 12 major ports saw cargo traffic increase by 6.27 per cent to 55.75 million tonnes (MT) in April, the first month of the current fiscal.

These top ports under the Centre had handled 52.46 MT cargo in April 2016.

Increased demand from sectors like iron ore, coking coal and container traffic resulted in higher movement of cargo last month to 55.75 MT, as per the Indian Ports Association.

Iron ore traffic volumes were up 40 per cent to 5.37 MT during the month as against 3.82 MT in April 2016 while coking coal volumes surged by 15 per cent to 4.61 MT.

Container traffic was up 9.78 per cent to 7 lakh TEUs (twenty food equivalent units) while POL (petroleum, oil and lubricants) volumes too surged by 7 per cent.

Kandla port handled the highest traffic volume at 9.32 MT during April this year followed by Paradip Port at 7.33 MT, JNPT Port at 5.75 MT, Mumbai at 5.33 MT and Visakhapatnam at 4.92 MT, the data revealed.

Kolkata Port including Haldia handled 4.23 MT of cargo while Chennai port handled 3.93 MT of cargo.

Volume of seaborne cargo is essentially in the nature of derived demand and is mainly shaped by the levels and changes in both the global and domestic activity.

India has 12 major ports: Kandla, Mumbai, JNPT, Marmugao, New Mangalore, Cochin, Chennai, Ennore, V O Chidambarnar, Visakhapatnam, Paradip and Kolkata (including Haldia) which handle approximately 61 per cent of the country's total cargo traffic.