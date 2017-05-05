Can banks rely on ordinance to fix mess? Here's what bankers think

Moneycontrol News

As the government empowered the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) through an ordinance on Friday, banks are hopeful of taking tough decisions to clean up their balance sheets burdened with nearly Rs 7 lakh crore worth of bad loans or non-performing assets (NPAs).

Sunil Srivastava, Deputy Managing Director of State Bank of India (SBI), said, “The formation of oversight committees will definitely help banks get more confident as commercial decisions were stuck. Bankers feared they would be judged or pulled up years later if they took a decision.”

Srivastava does not feel that banks will have to bear a major loss in taking hair-cuts against the declared bad loans.

“These are identified bad loans and majority are functioning at 70-80 percent capacity utilization. Some were in their control while some were beyond their control. I agree the costs would have risen say from x to 1.5x but they may not necessarily have be written off,” he added.

Often, banks lend to one large corporate borrower as a consortium and in a resolution process, one or two banks often do not toe the majority line thereby stalling the process. This may now be tackled by RBI, which asked banks to adhere to timelines and implement the framework set by RBI in its entirety.

Bankers agree that both loan defaulters and banks as a consortium may shoulder more responsibility in taking decisions and initiate resolution within a specific timeframe.

KVS Manian, President - Corporate, Institutional and Investment Banking at Kotak Mahindra Bank, said, “To my mind this will result in more responsible behaviour by both lenders and borrowers. More importantly, it will offer the much needed transparency to the commercial decisions required to be made for resolution. The bankers can operate with lesser fear of retribution.”

He added, however, that the key is how the balance between the right level of oversight is exercised while still maintaining the independence of the bank boards and management.

Central bank view

According to R Gandhi, former Deputy Governor of RBI, the banking regulator already has powers to give any direction in policy and public interest.

“So, that way, it (amendment) may not have been necessary but with this has given the RBI an explicit power. This ordinance helps to break the logjam as nobody is willing to bell the cat and everyone was pointing for others to initiate. Now that a neutral authority like RBI has been given powers, things may start moving,” he said.

For the past few years, in an attempt to clean up bad loans, the process of approvals and litigations have defeated the primary purpose of resolving the NPA issues with banks.

“Now I think the process can start with a disinterested party initiating it and the legal investigating agencies cannot blame the banks…Also, because it would be a direction (by RBI), it would become public information and not remain a secret. This would bind everybody (stakeholder),” Gandhi added.

Arundhati Bhattacharya, Chairman of SBI, said, "Empowering the RBI with an explicit mandate should reorient various stakeholders for effective NPA resolution. The country and its banking system needs to move quickly and decisively to take benefits of these enabling provisions."