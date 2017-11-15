Cambridge Judge Business School enters online education space in India

Cambridge Judge Business School has launched its first online programme in India with a digital marketing course in conjunction with education startup UpGrad.

Kishore Sengupta, Director of Executive Education, Cambridge Judge Business School said in an interaction with Moneycontrol that this was the next logical step in their expansion plan since they already have niche executive education and training programmes for public and private sector officials in India.

“We have been a specialist in the face-to-face education space. With Upgrad, we will have a suitable digital platform to conduct the course,” he added. They are looking at a class-size of 1,000-1,500 students.

Mayank Kumar, Founder and MD, Upgrad explained that apart from the professors from the business school who will be the faculty for this 3.5 months programme, there will also be industry leaders who will train the students in the course.

Meant for senior professionals in this field, Marius Westhoff, Vertical Head-Founding Team, Upgrad added that the key was to have industry relevant content that would be modified based on the location of the offering. “We are looking at professionals with five plus years of experience,” he said.

Going forward, Sengupta said that their aim will be to offer programmes that are complementary to their offerings in the country. “We already do a lot of cases in the business school that pertain to India. This will now be intensified with the online platform as well,” he added.

Unlike a classroom model, Sengupta explained that this online platform will also be able to get an instant feedback from students so that the modules could also be altered or made more relevant. He said that this will also ensure that senior executives are not required to take time off from work and can do a programme in a flexible manner that will also be at a price point lower than a traditional model.

The drop-out rates in Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) are very high. To address this concern, Ronnie Screwvala, Co-Founder UpGrad said that they have a very high engagement level with students that has led to a 90 percent rate of completion across courses.