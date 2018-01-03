App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Jan 03, 2018 01:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cabinet to approve mandatory use of jute gunny bags to pack food grains

The move is aimed at boosting the jute industry, which is a major job creator in the country’s north-eastern states, as well as West Bengal

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Cabinet is likely to approve today a proposal for mandatory use of jute gunny bags or sacks to pack food grains such as wheat, rice and other foods products, sources said.

The move is aimed at boosting the jute industry, which is a major job creator in the country’s north-eastern states, as well as West Bengal.

In addition, the compulsory use of jute to pack food items is also the government’s larger plans to the boost employment scenario in the agro-based industry.

The industry supports over 40 lakh farmers and 3.7 lakh jute labourers.

