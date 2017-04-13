App
Apr 13, 2017 09:11 AM IST | Source: PTI

Cabinet nod for India-Bangladesh pact in hydrocarbon sector

The non-binding Framework of Understanding (FoU) on Cooperation in Hydrocarbon Sector will be valid for five years, an official statement said here.

Cabinet nod for India-Bangladesh pact in hydrocarbon sector

The Union Cabinet approved signing an agreement with Bangladesh for cooperation in the hydrocarbon sector.

The non-binding Framework of Understanding (FoU) on Cooperation in Hydrocarbon Sector will be valid for five years, an official statement said here.

"The objective of the proposed FoU is to establish a cooperative institutional framework mechanism to facilitate and enhance India-Bangladesh bilateral cooperation in the hydrocarbon sector on the basis of equality and mutual benefit," it said.

