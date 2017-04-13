Apr 13, 2017 09:11 AM IST | Source: PTI
Cabinet nod for India-Bangladesh pact in hydrocarbon sector
The non-binding Framework of Understanding (FoU) on Cooperation in Hydrocarbon Sector will be valid for five years, an official statement said here.
The Union Cabinet approved signing an agreement with Bangladesh for cooperation in the hydrocarbon sector.
The objective of the proposed FoU is to establish a cooperative institutional framework mechanism to facilitate and enhance India-Bangladesh bilateral cooperation in the hydrocarbon sector on the basis of equality and mutual benefit," it said.