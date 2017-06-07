App
Jun 07, 2017 02:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

Cabinet nod for four-laning of Rs 2,776 cr road project in Himachal Pradesh

The decision on the same was taken at the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The CCEA has given its "approval for development of four laning from 'end of Pandoh Bypass to Takoli' section of National Highway (NH)-21 in Himachal Pradesh", the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said in a statement.

The government today approved four-laning of a road stretch to be developed at an estimated cost of Rs 2,776-crore in Himachal Pradesh.

The project will help in expediting the improvement of infrastructure in Himachal Pradesh and in reducing the time and cost of travel for traffic, particularly heavy traffic, plying from 'end of Pandoh Bypass to Takoli' section, it said. "The cost is estimated to be Rs 2,775.93 crore, including cost of land acquisition, resettlement and rehabilitation and other pre-construction activities. The total length of the road to be developed is approximately 19 km," it said.

"This work will be done under the National Highways Development Project (NHDP) Phase IV B on Hybrid Annuity Mode," it said.

The development of this stretch will also help in uplifting the socio-economic condition of this region in the state.

It would also increase employment potential for local labourers for project activities. It has been estimated that a total number of 4,076 mandays are required for construction of 1 kilometre of highway.

As such, employment potential of approximately 77,000 mandays will be generated locally during the construction period of this stretch.

