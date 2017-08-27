App
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Aug 22, 2017 07:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cabinet may approve hike in cess on luxury cars, SUVs via ordinance

The higher cess is unlikely to come into effect before September 9, the next date for the GST Council’s meeting in Hyderabad

Shreya Nandi
The Cabinet will likely approve a proposal on Wednesday to promulgate an ordinance that will allow hiking the cap on cess of SUVs, large, mid-sized and luxury cars to 25 percent from 15 percent now, a senior government official told Moneycontrol.

The ordinance would come into effect after it receives Presidential assent, which will enable amendments in the GST (Compensation to State) Act, 2017.

Under GST, the states will receive provisional compensation from Centre for loss of revenue due to abolition of taxes such as VAT (value added tax), octroi and implementation of GST. The Council had decided that the compensation would be met through levy of a 'GST Compensation Cess' on luxury items and sin goods like tobacco, for the first five years.

Earlier this month, finance minister Arun Jaitley-headed GST (Goods and Services Tax) Council had recommended hiking the cap on cess on luxury cars and some SUVs, a decision that automobile companies fear would raise the price of these class of vehicles.

However, the finance ministry's indirect tax policy making body CBEC (Central Board of Excise and Customs) has maintained that the change in cap was being made to keep the incidence of taxation similar to the pre-GST regime.

“After introduction of GST, the total tax incidence on motor vehicles [GST + Compensation Cess] has come down vis-a-vis the total tax incidence in pre-GST regime. The Council...recommended that Central Government may move legislative amendments required for increase the maximum ceiling  of cess leviable on  motor vehicles falling under headings 8702 and 8703 to 25 percent instead of present 15 percent,” the finance ministry had said in a statement on August 7.

The decision on when to raise the actual cess will be taken by the GST Council in the near future. The higher cess is unlikely to come into effect before September 9, the next date for the GST Council’s meeting in Hyderabad.

In May, the Council decided to keep all cars in the highest tax slab of 28 percent. However, it was decided that a 15 percent ad valorem cess over and above the tax rate will be levied on large motor vehicles, SUVs, mid-segment, large, hybrid cars and hybrid motor vehicles. The revenue from the cess would then ultimately go to the compensation kitty of the states.

 

tags #Arun Jaitley #cars #cess #GST #luxury #SUVs

