App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Jun 14, 2017 01:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

Cabinet gives ex-post facto nod to India-Palestine agriculture pact

The two countries had inked the memorandum of understanding (MoU) last month during the visit of the Palestinian minister of foreign affairs to India.

Cabinet gives ex-post facto nod to India-Palestine agriculture pact

The Cabinet today gave ex-post facto approval to an agreement signed between India and Palestine in agriculture.

The two countries had inked the memorandum of understanding (MoU) last month during the visit of the Palestinian minister of foreign affairs to India.

"Under the MoU, an agricultural steering committee will be constituted to determine the programmes and action plans to achieve the objectives provided in the MoU. It will also set the agenda for cooperation," an official statement said.

The MoU provides for cooperation in agricultural research, veterinary field, including capacity enhancement of Palestinian veterinary services and animal health, irrigation and climate change.

It will also be extended to areas such as plant and soil nutrition, exchange of experiences in sanitary and phytosanitary legislation and plant protection, animal husbandry, modern irrigation technology, including exchange of experiences, and training and capacity building, it added.

tags #agriculture #climate change #Economy #irrigation #Palestine

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.