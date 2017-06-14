Cabinet gives ex-post facto nod to India-Palestine agriculture pact

The Cabinet today gave ex-post facto approval to an agreement signed between India and Palestine in agriculture.

The two countries had inked the memorandum of understanding (MoU) last month during the visit of the Palestinian minister of foreign affairs to India.

"Under the MoU, an agricultural steering committee will be constituted to determine the programmes and action plans to achieve the objectives provided in the MoU. It will also set the agenda for cooperation," an official statement said.

The MoU provides for cooperation in agricultural research, veterinary field, including capacity enhancement of Palestinian veterinary services and animal health, irrigation and climate change.

It will also be extended to areas such as plant and soil nutrition, exchange of experiences in sanitary and phytosanitary legislation and plant protection, animal husbandry, modern irrigation technology, including exchange of experiences, and training and capacity building, it added.