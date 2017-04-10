Cabinet approves formation of Rail Development Authority for fixing rail fares

The Cabinet on Wednesday approved setting up of a Rail Development Authority (RDA) meant primarily to determine rail tariffs ? fares and freight charges.

Besides, the independent regulatory body will also set efficiency and performance standards for the railways. It will also ensure fair play and level playing field for stakeholders.

According to the fine print, the board will consist of a chairman and three members, who will each have terms of five years.

Besides, fixing the fare and freight and fare charges, the authority would also be responsible for ensuring quality of service, promoting competition, encouraging market development, efficient allocation of resources, protecting the interest of consumers, provide non-discriminatory open access specially on DFC and to benchmark service levels for ensuring quality, continuity and reliability of service.

Commenting on the development, former Railway minister Dinesh Trivedi said that it is a camouflage for privatisation of railways.

?It will also give access to tracks and this authority will decide private players to come onto the tracks,? he said. Private players will lobby for higher tariffs, which will be negative for India?s middle-classes, he said.

In 2012, ministry under Trivedi, had proposed a tariff authority as fares was becoming ?too political? an issue.