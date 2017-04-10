App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Travel Café
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Apr 06, 2017 07:53 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Cabinet approves formation of Rail Development Authority for fixing rail fares

Besides tariff determination, the independent regulatory body will also set efficiency and performance standards for the railways.

The Cabinet on Wednesday approved setting up of a Rail Development Authority (RDA) meant primarily to determine rail tariffs ? fares and freight charges.

Besides, the independent regulatory body will also set efficiency and performance standards for the railways. It will also ensure fair play and level playing field for stakeholders.

According to the fine print, the board will consist of a chairman and three members, who will each have terms of five years.

Besides, fixing the fare and freight and fare charges, the authority would also be responsible for ensuring quality of service, promoting competition, encouraging market development, efficient allocation of resources, protecting the interest of consumers,  provide non-discriminatory open access specially on DFC and to benchmark service levels for ensuring quality, continuity and reliability of service.

Commenting on the development, former Railway minister Dinesh Trivedi said that it is a camouflage for privatisation of railways.

?It will also give access to tracks and this authority will decide private players to come onto the tracks,? he said. Private players will lobby for higher tariffs, which will be negative for India?s middle-classes, he said.

In 2012, ministry under Trivedi, had proposed a tariff authority as fares was becoming ?too political? an issue.

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.