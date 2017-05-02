Buffalo meat exports up 9%, no adverse impact due to ban on illegal slaughter-houses

Moneycontrol News

The meat industry faced uncertain times when the Yogi Adityanath- government imposed a ban on illegal slaughter houses leading to crores in losses. Despite the stress, the bovine economy has not seen a drop in buffalo meat exports in 2016-17.

Exports of buffalo meat, which is the largest in the overall agri-export category, moved up 9 percent to USD 982 million on the back of strong rupee in January-March 2017 as against last year.

According to an Indian Express report, buffalo meat exports rose marginally from 16.31 million tonnes (mt) in 2015-16 to 1.33 mt in 2016-17 in volume terms. However, in rupee terms the exports saw a moderate decline of 1.4 percent to Rs 26,303 crore. In dollar terms, exports of the item fell 3.5 percent to USD 3.93 billion in 2016-17.

Clearing the air regarding the crackdown on slaughter houses, Apeda Chairman DK Singh told the paper that no adverse impact of shutting down illegal meat shops was seen on buffalo meat shipment in the current fiscal as the Uttar Pradesh government has closed down only illegal abattoirs.

India supplies buffalo meat to as many as 70 countries including Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia and in the Middle East, say industry sources. Also, exports of the commodity will see a rise due to various factors. One is the onset of Ramzan season which will increase the demand tremendously.

Another factor that can help India’s USD 4 billion export-oriented buffalo meat industry is the crisis faced by Brazil. World’s largest beef exporter is alleged to have sold contaminated meat leading to many countries putting a stop to imports from the south American nation.