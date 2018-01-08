Budget 2018: Road min seeks Rs 30,000 crore for NHAI; bond target to be Rs 62,000 crore for 2018-19

National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), under the ambit of road transport and highways ministry, has sought an allocation of Rs 30,000 crore from Finance Ministry through Central Road Fund (CRF) for the union budget of 2018-19.

The budget, which will be presented in approximately three weeks’ time, will be Modi government’s last full budget before Lok Sabha elections of 2019.

The apex body responsible for constructing national highways in the country has sought Rs 21,000 crore through the CRF and Rs 9,000 crore for toll collection plough-back. This is approximately double the amount, the ministry received during 2017-18.

According to Budget document of 2017-18, the ministry was to be allocated Rs 15,429.45 under CRF. The revised estimate could be as much as Rs 17,000 crore.

Major sources of funds for NHAI include receipts from cess (under CRF), toll plough back and bond issuance apart from extra budgetary support and tax exemption on capital gain made through bond receipts.

Also read: Budget 2018: Govt may allocate Rs 90,000 cr for road projects under PMGSY

As per Central Road Fund Act, 2000 the tax/cess imposed on consumption of high speed petrol or diesel has to be utilised for roads and highways construction. At present, 50 percent of the cess collected from diesel consumption is set aside for ‘nationwide road development’, while remaining 50 percent of cess on diesel and 100 percent cess collected from petrol is utilised for construction of national highways, roads/rail over or under bridges and state roads in varying proportions.

This allocation, however, is expected to change as the Lok Sabha passed CRF (Amendment) Bill 2017 during the recently concluded winter session, giving assent to allocate 2.5 percent of the cess collection for development and maintenance of national waterways.

Apart from this, NHAI has also set a higher target of raising Rs 62,000 crore through bond issuance for the year 2018-19. This is up from the revised target of Rs 52,000 crore for 2017-18.

NHAI issues bonds, including masala bonds (on international stock exchanges), under section 54EC of Income Tax Act.

Section 54EC provides that capital gains subject to a maximum of Rs 50 lakh arising from the transfer of a long term capital asset shall be exempt if the assessee invests the whole or any part of capital gains in certain specified bonds within a period of six months.

Overall, the union ministry for road transport and highways may see an approximate allocation of Rs 74,000 crore. The ministry was allocated Rs 64,900 crore under union budget 2017-18.