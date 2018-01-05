Budget 2018: PFRDA wants EEE status for NPS

Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) is looking to have an EEE (exempt-exempt-exempt) status for the National Pension System scheme (NPS) in Budget 2018.

In an interaction with Moneycontrol, Hemant Contractor, chairman, PFRDA said that their longstanding demand has been that NPS should be treated at par with employee provident fund (EPF) and Public Provident Fund (PPF).

“We want it to be made an EEE (exempt-exempt-exempt) product. We believe that even the Tier II NPS account should be treated on par with mutual funds as far as taxation is concerned. We will press for that again,” he said.

NPS is a voluntary, defined contribution retirement savings scheme designed to enable the subscribers to make optimum decisions regarding their future through systematic savings during their working life.

Under the NPS, individual savings are pooled in to a pension fund which are invested by PFRDA regulated professional fund managers as per the approved investment guidelines in diversified portfolios comprising government bonds, bills, corporate debentures and shares. ​

At the time of normal exit from NPS, subscribers can use the accumulated pension wealth under the scheme to purchase a life annuity from a PFRDA empanelled life insurance company apart from withdrawing a part of the accumulated pension wealth as lump-sum, if they choose so.

Once the scheme gets EEE status, the final lump-sum that an individual receives at maturity will not be taxable. Currently, NPS is exempt-exempt-taxable which means you need to pay tax at the time of withdrawal. Other products like PF and PPF enjoy EEE status.

With respect to pension fund managers who manage the product and returns, it is not clear whether the finance ministry will give a clarification on the status of the maximum permissible foreign direct investment (FDI) in the sector during the budget. While it was earlier assumed that the 49 percent FDI limit for insurance sector will also be applicable to the pensions space, it is likely that the limits could be different for this segment.