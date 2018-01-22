Budget 2018 key expectations: Skill Development for Transforming our Nation

Anindya Mallick

To sustain its economic growth, India needs to ensure its competitiveness by building and maintaining a rightly skilled workforce for serving existing industries and potential entrants into the manufacturing and services sectors. Key steps have been taken in the last few years including Pradhan Mantri Kausal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY 2.0), Skill Loan Schemes, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDU-GKY), National Apprentice Promotion Scheme (NAPS), Nai Manzil, etc. This has also attracted private investment and provided momentum for the Skill India mission.

However, the key challenge is not only in addressing accessibility through expansion of facilities for skill training, but also in raising the quality of skills to levels demanded by potential employers or even required for a person to start one’s own business.

A unified approach needs to be adopted for ensuring sustenance of skill development initiatives where the idea of convergence could be explored. The focus for skill development in the coming Budget should be on integration strategies to increase skilling outcomes and sustain economic growth.

Current skill development initiatives should be integrated with nation building mission programmes such as Smart Cities Mission, AMRUT, Make in India, Digital India, the recently-announced Bharatmala program, etc. which will have specific requirements for skilled persons across the country not only during development phases, but also during the implementation/ operating and maintenance phases. With changes in technologies, Make in India and Digital India programs are expected to progress to their next levels embracing the requirements of Industry 4.0, which will require enhanced skill levels and the development of training facilities, laboratories/ tool rooms, course curriculum and faculty.

Accordingly, the following initiatives need to be taken up urgently for which suitable provisions or schemes in the upcoming Budget is required:

Need for modernising training centres: Upgradation of the training centres to meet future demands in terms of equipment, machinery, and virtual atmosphere enabled through digital mechanisms to align with the workplace environment are key areas which require investment and scaling to align with the global standards.

Enhancing quality of trainers specifically in non-urban areas: Quality faculty is key to delivering quality and employable students. Suitable awareness campaigns along with incentive mechanisms are required to attract talented and experienced professionals as faculty. Enabling modern pedagogical approaches through technology enabled distance learning for faculty, has potential to improve the competence levels of faculty.

Alignment of course curriculum with changing industry requirements: The non-alignment of the training courses with the industry needs makes it imperative for the industry players to additionally invest in re-skilling trainees according to their needs. Suitable incentive schemes may be considered for encouraging training institutes to associate with industry players, resulting in skilling youth with marketable and employable skills.

This is a timely opportunity to strengthen efforts made so far in skilling India and in further making it achieve scale with quality with the focus on nation building.

Anindya Mallick is a Partner at Deloitte India.