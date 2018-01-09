App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Jan 09, 2018 12:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Budget 2018: FM may offer sneak peek into direct tax overhaul plans

While a task force on direct tax reforms will submit its report by May, the Budget speech may indicate broad pointers of the blueprint

Shreya Nandi @shreyanandi15

Finance minister Arun Jaitley may give an idea about the broad contours of a comprehensive direct tax reforms in the union budget 2018-19 that the government intends to rollout later during the year.

In September, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that more than half a century old Income-Tax Act needs to be re-drafted and a new Direct Tax Code (DTC) needs to be introduced in ‘consonance with economic needs of the country’.

The finance ministry in November constituted a six-member task force. Arbind Modi, Member (legislation) of Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) is the convenor. Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) Arvind Subramanian is a permanent special invitee in the task force.

While the report needs to be submitted to the government by May, 2018, the Budget speech may include some direction on the tax law.

related news

The task force will draft a direct tax legislation keeping in mind, tax system prevalent in various countries, international best practices, economic needs of the country, among others.

Some of the provisions of the Direct Tax Code such as General Anti-Avoidance Rule (GAAR) and Place of Effective Management (PoEM) has already been implemented.

While the Goods and Services Tax (GST) replaced more than a dozen of central and state levies to bring in one unified nation-wide tax, DTC will consolidate and simplify the direct tax laws into a single legislation.

The erstwhile UPA government had finalised DTC and had introduced the Bill in the Parliament in 2010. However, the Bill lapsed with the dissolution of the 15th Lok Sabha. The draft law proposed to do away with various exemptions, increase threshold of taxation and lower tax rates.

As the government overhauled the existing indirect tax system last year by implementing GST, on a larger scale, tax reforms would remain incomplete without revamping country’s direct tax system.

tags #Arun Jaitley #Budget 2018 #Direct Taxes Code #FM #GST

most popular

Markets pin hopes on earnings revival; top 10 sectors on investors’ radar in Q3

Markets pin hopes on earnings revival; top 10 sectors on investors’ radar in Q3

Budget 2018: FM may offer sneak peek into direct tax overhaul plans

Budget 2018: FM may offer sneak peek into direct tax overhaul plans

India will be $5 trillion economy by 2025; FIIs unlikely to miss party at D-Street

India will be $5 trillion economy by 2025; FIIs unlikely to miss party at D-Street

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.