Budget 2018: Expectations of Private Equity/Alternative Investment Funds

Alok Mundra – KPMG Tax Partner

The grwoing Indian private equity space and venture capital eco system has come a long way in the last two decades. At the same time tax and regulatory changes along with untapped potential of economy has facilitated significant flow of capital from private equity and venture capital industry (PE and VC).

It is important to note that the fledging startup eco system in India would not have survived had VC and angel funding would not have backed their innovative and part breaking ideas. Government has equally recognised the contribution of PE and VC industry and accordingly has crated enablers in tax and regulatory regime so it can attract large number of investors. However, there are few niggles in the tax regime which can be fixed in Budget 2018.

Pass-through tax status to be extended to net losses at Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) level to the Investor

The intention of pass through status was to ensure that there should not be any difference in tax treatment for Investor investing through an AIF or directly in a portfolio company. Currently, Income Tax Act, 1961, (the Act) provides that if losses are incurred by AIF same shall be carried forward by AIF and shall be set off against the income of AIF.

Allowing AIF to set off the losses against income of AIF is not feasible proposition as it does not earn the income in its own account.

In order to make AIF pass through entirely and bring it at par with direct investment by Investors, losses incurred by AIF should be allowed to be set off against the capital gains of the Investors.

Allow management expenses for AIF investments to be capitalized as ‘cost of improvement’

The investment manager of AIFs play active role in supporting the portfolio companies to take them to particular economies of scale, building professional management etc. The management fees are mainly paid to manage the investment in the portfolio companies which in turn results in enhancing the value of investment made by AIF. Therefore, management fees is akin to cost incurred to improve the value of investment. Therefore, law can be amended to provide mechanism to allow allocation of these expenses as cost of improvement against investments.

Tax on primary investment in companies:

Currently excess of premium received by the companies against valuation of the companies which are prepared on the basis of financial performance of the companies is taxed in the hands of recipient companies. One needs to note that startups are funded on the basis of innovative ideas and economic potential.. In the initial years most startups end up incurring losses and therefore valuing them purely on financial performance could be misleading. Therefore in order to reduce protracted litigations, provision needs to be rationalized.

Valuation of unquoted equity shares

As per the current laws, in case of a commercially negotiated transaction involving transfer of unquoted shares, both acquirer and the transferor may suffer tax burden in case the value at which the transaction is being concluded is not in confirmation with the valuation rules which have been prescribed by the regulators. These provisions are intended to be an anti-abuse measure to cover under its ambit the transfer of unlisted shares at prices below their Fair Market Value. There are difficulties faced in case of genuine transfers of unquoted shares having a commercial rationale such as distress sale. A suitable carve out need to be provided for such transactions so it is neither taxed in the hands of seller nor in the hands of buyers.

Indirect transfers

The purpose of introducing the indirect transfer provisions was to ensure that transaction which are happening outside India but derive their values from India should be taxed in India. However, the present law contains certain gaps which has unintended consequences. In the fund industry, typically multi-layer structure is followed for various commercial and legal reasons. Therefore, testing indirect transfer at each level of remittance would lead to cascading of tax. Further currently carve out is restricted to internal reorganization which happens through mergers/demergers which is not only the mode of reorganisation. The Finance Minister during the last budget indicated that for investment made through FDI route, after its remittance from India, same should not be taxed on subsequent remittance, however appropriate amendment in legislation has not been carried out.

The aforesaid amendments could go a long way in fostering the PE and VC industry and facilitate the larger flow of long term strategic capital to the country supporting the enormous need to capital formation in the country.

(Alok Mundra is KPMG Tax Partner)

(Shital Gharge – Director at KPMG contributed to the article)