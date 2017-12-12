App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Dec 12, 2017 06:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Budget 2018: Dedicated digital payment fund may see the light of day

Government sources, who did not wish to be identified, told Moneycontrol that finance minister Arun Jaitley may announce a new corpus purely to push digital payment infrastructure.

Gaurav Choudhury @gauravchoudhury

The government is considering setting up a dedicated fund to hasten the creation of digital payment infrastructure, as a part of the broader strategy to cut down cash-based transactions and encourage smaller merchants to shift to an electronic payment ecosystem.

The move, if announced, will be in line with the recommendations made by an expert panel that suggested creating a corpus to push digital payments through a government-funded initiative.

The Committee on Digital Payments, which was chaired by Ratan Watal, who is Special Adviser at NITI Aayog and former Finance Secretary, has recommended the creation of a fund from savings generated from cash-less transactions.

The Watal-panel, which gave its report in December last year, has suggested that such a fund be called DIPAYAN or Digital Payments Action Network, also meaning the light of a lamp.

Using the trinity of JAM (Jan Dhan, Aadhaar, Mobile) the network would link financial inclusion with social protection, contributing to improved social and financial security and inclusion of vulnerable groups/communities.

In a separate report on digital payments, a committee of chief ministers, headed by Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, has suggested creating a fund for incentivising acquiring banks to create last mile interoperable acceptance infrastructure for semi urban and rural areas.

This infrastructure must be compatible with Aadhaar-enabled Payment System (AEPS) as well as other digital payment modes.

“This incentive may be payable on transactions done through such interoperable acceptance infrastructure,” the Naidu committee said in its report submitted in January this year.

Government sources, who did not wish to be identified, told Moneycontrol that finance minister Arun Jaitley may announce a new corpus purely to push digital payment infrastructure, given that by the turn of the new financial year in April 2018, all financial services will be Aadhaar-linked.

While banks would be allowed to dip into this fund to part-finance their digital payments infrastructure, the corpus may also subsidise domestic production of point of sales (PoS) terminals, micro ATMs and biometric sensors for achieving scale economy and pushing the Make-in-India initiative.

The Watal panel has suggested that the fund should also be used to promote public education and acceptance of digital payments, incentivise higher usage of digital payments among financially and socially excluded groups, women's self-help groups, MNREGA beneficiaries, school teachers, women health activists and anganwadi workers, among others.

