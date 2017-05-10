BSNL has shed its 'Bhai Sahab Nahi Lagega' tag: Manoj Sinha

State-owned BSNL has successfully shed its "poor service provider" tag by expanding its network and making investment in new technology in the last two years, Union minister Manoj Sinha said here today.

"Earlier, the full form of BSNL was 'Bhai Sahab Nahi Lagega', but in the last two years we have successfully removed this and replaced it with 'Behtar Seva ki Nai Lagan' (Quality service with renewed efforts) We will take this company further on the development path," the Minister of State for Telecommunication said.

We made a lot of investment in new technology and for the expansion of telecom network in the last two years, he said, adding that the state-owned telecommunications company is now earning operational profit.

Taking a dig at the erstwhile Congress-led UPA government, Sinha said that BSNL suffered losses during 2006-07 to 2012-13 due to lack of investment for its expansion during this period.

"After Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power in 2014, the company's financial and operational health returned on track," he said.

Sinha said despite the "cut-throat competition", the BSNL, as part of its national and social responsibilities, is offering services in far-off areas in contrast to other players who are offering services only in those areas where they can earn money.

Sinha today dedicated 189 Base Tower Stations (BTS), 43 telephone exchanges based on advance technique, high speed internet network and 'Bharat Net Scheme' in Indore district. Besides, he also laid the foundation for 220-KW solar power stations to be set up on BSNL buildings.

Referring to the expansion of telecom services in Madhya Pradesh, the minister said that a total of 1500 towers, including 500 towers for 4G services and rest for 3G and 2G services, will be set up.

"For providing a seamless connectivity during train journey, 81 nodes of 2G service and 59 nodes of 3G service will be established. Similarly, for providing network on national highways passing from the state, 110 new BTS of 2G and 73 BTS of 3G services will be established," he said.

Lok Sabha Speaker and local MP Sumitra Mahajan was also present on the occasion.

"Earlier, BSNL's full form was 'Bahar se nahi lagega and Bhitar se nahi lagega' (won't connect from outside as well as inside) but now the situation has changed and services of the company have improved a lot," she said.