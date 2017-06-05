App
Jun 05, 2017 10:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

BSE-listed cos' promoters pledge Rs 2.45 lakh cr worth shares

The value of shares pledged by the promoters of BSE-listed companies in the country was at over Rs 2.45 lakh crore at the end of May.

Till May this year, pledging of shares was seen in as many as 3,072 of the 5,269 BSE-listed companies, according to a data compiled by the exchange.

Share pledging is typically done by promoters to raise funds either in the same company or for financing other projects.

High pledging levels are typically not considered a good sign by the investors as a downturn in the market price can lead to invocation and change in management.

At the end of last month, there were 4,435 companies in which up to 30 per cent holding of the promoters was under pledged and as many as 145 firms in which 30-50 per cent of the promoter's holding was pledged. Further, there were some 73 companies in which 50-75 per cent of the promoter's holding was under pledged.

This is part of BSE's disclosure, which plans to provide latest information about market capitalisation of companies listed on BSE, total number of companies listed, firms with promoters' pledge holding at the exchange as well as value of such pledge holding along with value of shares pledged with NBFC -- every month within five working days of the subsequent month. The move is aimed at providing additional actionable information to the market, BSE said in a statement.

