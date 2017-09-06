App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in
Register
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Sep 06, 2017 05:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Brokers can soon provide claim consultancy up to Rs 10 cr without prior IRDAI nod

IBAI had sent a representation to IRDAI on this matter. Almost 20 percent of the business in the general insurance sector is procured through insurance brokers.

Brokers can soon provide claim consultancy up to Rs 10 cr without prior IRDAI nod

Moneycontrol News

Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) is likely to allow insurance brokers to offer claim consultancy up to Rs 10 crore without the need for regulatory approval. Above Rs 10 crore, brokers would need to take IRDAI approval.

Sanjay Kedia, President, Insurance Brokers Association of India (IBAI) said that the regulator has accepted their request to provide claim consultancy. “A formal notification of the relevant norms will be out soon. This was discussed at the last IRDAI board meeting,” he added.

Claim consultancy services will provide for efficient liasoning with the insurance companies so that the claims can be settled on time. Kedia said that this will ensure that the insured do not approach unauthorised agencies to get assistance for claims.

IBAI had sent a representation to IRDAI on this matter. Almost 20 percent of the business in the general insurance sector is procured through insurance brokers.

IBAI is the only Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) recognized apex body of licensed Insurance Brokers. As per Insurance Brokers’ Regulations 2002 framed by the IRDAI, all licensed brokers are required to be members of IBAI. As on December 31, 2016, there are 376 insurance brokers in India including Direct Insurance Brokers, Composite Insurance Brokers and Re-insurance Brokers.

As per the EY Vision 2025 report on Insurance Brokers Driving Customer Centric Growth, it is expected that insurance broking will contribute close to 40 percent of gross direct premium in non-life insurance in the progressive scenario. As per the report, non-life insurance market in 2025 is expected to be Rs 4 lakh crore and brokers’ market share is likely to be around Rs 1.6 lakh crore.

tags #Economy #insurance

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited. Network 18 Sites

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.