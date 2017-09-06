Brokers can soon provide claim consultancy up to Rs 10 cr without prior IRDAI nod

Moneycontrol News

Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) is likely to allow insurance brokers to offer claim consultancy up to Rs 10 crore without the need for regulatory approval. Above Rs 10 crore, brokers would need to take IRDAI approval.

Sanjay Kedia, President, Insurance Brokers Association of India (IBAI) said that the regulator has accepted their request to provide claim consultancy. “A formal notification of the relevant norms will be out soon. This was discussed at the last IRDAI board meeting,” he added.

Claim consultancy services will provide for efficient liasoning with the insurance companies so that the claims can be settled on time. Kedia said that this will ensure that the insured do not approach unauthorised agencies to get assistance for claims.

IBAI had sent a representation to IRDAI on this matter. Almost 20 percent of the business in the general insurance sector is procured through insurance brokers.

IBAI is the only Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) recognized apex body of licensed Insurance Brokers. As per Insurance Brokers’ Regulations 2002 framed by the IRDAI, all licensed brokers are required to be members of IBAI. As on December 31, 2016, there are 376 insurance brokers in India including Direct Insurance Brokers, Composite Insurance Brokers and Re-insurance Brokers.

As per the EY Vision 2025 report on Insurance Brokers Driving Customer Centric Growth, it is expected that insurance broking will contribute close to 40 percent of gross direct premium in non-life insurance in the progressive scenario. As per the report, non-life insurance market in 2025 is expected to be Rs 4 lakh crore and brokers’ market share is likely to be around Rs 1.6 lakh crore.