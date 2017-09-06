Brainard's speech suggests Fed wary of inflation, could refrain from hiking rates

Moneycontrol News

An influential policymaker has noted that the United States inflation rate is “well short of the target", and that the Federal reserve should only increase interest rates if the inflation rate rebounds, reported Reuters.

US Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard’s speech could suggest that the previous records of the country’s flat inflation rates could further impact plans of hiking interest rates at the policy meeting scheduled for September 19-20.

According to Reuters, her comments at the Economic Club of New York lowered yields in US bond markets and expectations of a rate hike in September.

“I believe it is important to be clear that we would be comfortable with inflation moving modestly above our target for a time,” Brainard said.

Two weeks ago, Fed Chair Janet Yellen’s other sitting governor, Jerome Powell, echoed similar views.

Brainard advocated caution, as a large number of financial asset bubbles and the depressed underlying inflation could compel the Fed to refrain from raising rates.

The US Central Bank would need to drive unemployment levels, already at a 4.4 percent level, to help boost inflation, Brainard said. Only a quick rebound in prices would allow the Fed to follow its June forecast.

Last week, Brainard said that Hurricane Harvey would raise uncertainties for the US economy, which would have a “notable” impact on growth in the third quarter. This would, however, be followed by a year-end rebound.

She added that her predictions for fiscal stimulus from the Trump administration and US Congress have been revised following the downgrade of tax cuts and infrastructure spending earlier this year.