App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Sep 06, 2017 02:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Brainard's speech suggests Fed wary of inflation, could refrain from hiking rates

The Fed Governor advocated caution, as a large number of financial asset bubbles and the depressed underlying inflation could compel the Fed to refrain from raising rates.

Brainard's speech suggests Fed wary of inflation, could refrain from hiking rates

Moneycontrol News

An influential policymaker has noted that the United States inflation rate is “well short of the target", and that the Federal reserve should only increase interest rates if the inflation rate rebounds, reported Reuters.

US Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard’s speech could suggest that the previous records of the country’s flat inflation rates could further impact plans of hiking interest rates at the policy meeting scheduled for September 19-20.

According to  Reuters, her comments at the Economic Club of New York lowered yields in US bond markets and expectations of a rate hike in September.

“I believe it is important to be clear that we would be comfortable with inflation moving modestly above our target for a time,” Brainard said.

Two weeks ago, Fed Chair Janet Yellen’s other sitting governor, Jerome Powell, echoed similar views.

Brainard advocated caution, as a large number of financial asset bubbles and the depressed underlying inflation could compel the Fed to refrain from raising rates.

The US Central Bank would need to drive unemployment levels, already at a 4.4 percent level, to help boost inflation, Brainard said. Only a quick rebound in prices would allow the Fed to follow its June forecast.

Last week, Brainard said that Hurricane Harvey would raise uncertainties for the US economy, which would have a “notable” impact on growth in the third quarter. This would, however, be followed by a year-end rebound.

She added that her predictions for fiscal stimulus from the Trump administration and US Congress have been revised following the downgrade of tax cuts and infrastructure spending earlier this year.

tags #Business #Economy #World News

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited. Network 18 Sites

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.