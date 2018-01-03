App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Jan 02, 2018 09:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bonds underline govt's resolve for electoral reforms: BJP Chief Amit Shah

Asserting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed on election reforms for boosting probity in politics and ending the influence of black money in public life, he said the introduction of these bonds is a step in this direction.

 
 
Introduction of electoral bonds underline the government's commitment on electoral reforms, and, curbing corruption and black money in politics, BJP chief Amit Shah said today after Finance Minister Arun Jaitley unveiled its details in Parliament.

Shah, in a statement, said electoral bonds will lead to transparency and usher in an era of clean politics.

Asserting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed on election reforms for boosting probity in politics and ending the influence of black money in public life, he said the introduction of these bonds is a step in this direction.

He referred to the demonetisation exercise and the decision to limit cash donations to political parties to Rs 2,000 among the steps taken by the government to this end.

"The BJP will lead election reform measures and also steps to enhance probity in public life. It will lead the movement to end use of black money in politics," Shah said.

In the Lok Sabha today, Jaitley outlined contours of the new electoral bonds that donors can buy from SBI and said receiving political parties can encash them only through a designated bank account.

The electoral bonds, which are being pitched as an alternative to cash donations made to political parties, will be available at specified branches of State Bank of India (SBI) for 10 days each in months of January, April, July and October, the finance minister said.

