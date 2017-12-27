Bonds rebound, call rates finish lower

Government bonds (G-Secs) rebounded following renewed demand from corporates and banks, while the overnight call money rates finished lower due to lack of demand from borrowing banks amid comfortable liquidity situation in the banking system.

The 6.79 percent 10-year benchmark bond maturing in 2027 were rose to Rs 97.10 from Rs 96.73 previously, while, its yield moved down to 7.22 percent from 7.28 percent.

The 6.68 per cent government security maturing in 2031 were gained to Rs 94.50 from Rs 94.19 previously, while its yield eased to 7.32 percent from 7.36 percent.

The 7.16 percent government security maturing in 2023 were went-up to Rs 100.20 from Rs 100.00 previously, while its yield edged down to 7.11 percent from 7.16 percent.

The 7.72 per cent government security maturing in 2025, the 7.68 percent government security maturing in 2023 and the 6.84 percent government security maturing in 2022 were also quoted higher to Rs 102.50, Rs 102.43 and Rs 99.11 respectively.

The overnight call money rates ended lower at 5.95 percent from Tuesday's level 6.00 percent. It resumed higher at 6.05 percent and moving in a range of 6.25 percent and 5.81 percent.

Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), under the Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF), purchased securities worth Rs 254.80 billions in 41-bids at the overnight repo auction at a fixed rate of 6.00 percent as on today, its sold securities worth Rs 97.81 billion from 35-bids at the overnight reverse repo auction at a fixed rate of 5.75 percent as on December 26.