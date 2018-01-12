App
Economy
Jan 11, 2018 06:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bonds end mixed, call rates finish lower

While, the overnight call money rates finished lower due to lack of demand from borrowing banks amidst ample liquidity in the banking system.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Government bonds (G-Secs) ended mixed in a quiet trade due to alternate bouts of buying and selling.

While, the overnight call money rates finished lower due to lack of demand from borrowing banks amidst ample liquidity in the banking system.

The 6.79 per cent 10-year benchmark bond maturing in 2027 gained to Rs 95.69 from Rs 95.66 previously, while its yield held stable to 7.44 per cent.

The 6.84 per cent government security maturing in 2022 rose to Rs 98.34 from Rs 98.32 previously, while its yield inched down to 7.24 per cent from 7.25 per cent.

The 8.15 per cent government security maturing in 2022 went-up to Rs 103.22 from Rs 103.21 previously, while its yield ruled steady to 7.28 per cent.

However, the 6.68 per cent government security maturing in 2031, the 7.17 per cent government security maturing in 2028 and the 8.20 per cent government security maturing in 2022 were quoted lower to Rs 92.79, Rs 99.34 and Rs 103.2950 respectively.

The overnight call money rates ended lower at 5.85 per cent from Wednesday's level 5.90 per cent. It resumed higher at 6.00 per cent and moved in a range 6.00 per cent and 5.80 per cent.

Meanwhile, Reserve Bank of India, under the Liquidity Adjustment Facility, purchased securities worth Rs 32.55 billion in 5-bids at the overnight repo operation at a fixed rate of 6.00 per cent as on today, while it sold securities worth Rs 73.28 billion in 34-bids at the overnight reverse repo auction at a fixed rate of 5.75 per cent as on January 10.

