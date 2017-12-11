Bonds drop, call rates rule stable

Government bonds (G-Secs) dropped further on sustained selling pressure from banks and corporates.

While, Interbank call money rates ruled steady as demand from borrowing banks match supplies.

The 6.79 percent 10-year benchmark bond maturing in 2027 weakened to Rs 97.41 from Rs 97.9575 previously, while its yield rose to 7.17 percent from 7.09 percent.

The 6.68 percent government security maturing in 2031 slid to Rs 95.44 from Rs 95.99 previously, while its yield edged up to 7.21 percent from 7.14 percent.

The 6.79 per cent government security maturing in 2029 dipped to Rs 96.96 from Rs 97.32 previously, while its yield moved up to 7.17 percent from 7.12 per cent.

The 6.84 per cent government security maturing in 2022, the 8.17 percent government security maturing in 2044 and the 7.16 per cent government security maturing in 2023 were quoted lower to Rs 99.44, Rs 105.99 and Rs 100.42 respectively.

The overnight call money rates held stable at its Last Friday's level of 6.00 per cent, It resumed at 5.95 percent and moved in a range of 6.05 per cent and 5.85 percent.

Meanwhile, Reserve Bank of India, under the Liquidity Adjustment Facility, purchased securities worth Rs 74.30 billion in 13-bids at the overnight repo operation at a fixed rate of 6.00 percent as on today, while it sold securities worth Rs 182.76 billion in 64-bids at the 3-day reverse repo auction at a fixed rate of 5.75 per cent as on December 08.