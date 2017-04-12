Black money stats: Rs 1.37 lakh crore of taxes evaded in last 3 years, says I-T

Moneycontrol News

The war on black money may be long drawn one, but the co-ordinated efforts of Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) under the department of revenue is showing some early results, according to a press release by the Income Tax Department.

Over the last three years, around Rs 1.37 lakh crore worth of tax evasion--direct and indirect--has been detected and close to 3900 people have been arrested, the release said.

"The relentless crusade against black money will get further intensified in the coming days making the tax evaders & money launderers realise that they have to pay a heavy cost for their deviant behaviour," said the release, quoting Meenakshi Goswami, Commissioner of Income Tax.

The Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana for declaring undisclosed income was a flop, with the government getting Rs 4000 crore, against a targeted sum in the range of Rs 50,000-Rs 1 lakh crore.

The press release also highlighted the following achievements:-The Enforcement Directorate intensified its anti-money laundering actions by registering 519 cases and conducting 396 searches. Arrests were made in 79 cases and properties worth Rs 14,933 crore were attached.

-More than 245 benami transactions have already been identified. Provisional attachments of properties worth Rs 55 crore have already been made in 124 cases.

-During the last three financial years (2013-14 to 2015-16), Income Tax investigations led to the detection of more than 1155 shell companies/entities used as conduits by over 22,000 beneficiaries. The amount involved in non-genuine transactions of such beneficiaries was more than Rs 13,300 crore.

"Relevant laws and rules have been streamlined and tightened, plugging the loopholes and strengthening the penal provisions," the statement said.

In order to track and curb cash transactions through various means, a multitude of steps and reforms have been taken over the past few years.

- Penalising cash transaction of more than Rs 2 lakh.

- Limiting allowable cash expense up-to Rs 10,000 only

- Making Aadhaar mandatory for obtaining PAN and filing of income tax returns

- Making PAN mandatory for cash deposits above Rs 50,000.

- Compulsory linking of PAN with bank accounts.

- Prohibiting cash of Rs.20,000 or more in transfer of immovable property by imposition of a penalty of an equal amount.