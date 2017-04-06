App
Apr 06, 2017 10:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJYM launches week-long campaign to popularise BHIM app

BJYM activists, led by their chief Poonam Mahajan, today launched a week-long campaign to popularise the BHIM application by helping policemen download the e-payment app.

BJYM launches week-long campaign to popularise BHIM app

BJYM activists, led by their chief Poonam Mahajan, today launched a week-long campaign to popularise the BHIM application by helping policemen download the e-payment app.

The campaign, which was launched on the occasion of 37th foundation day of the BJP, will conclude on April 14.

Activists of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha started the campaign by helping policemen at Parliament Street Police Station download the app, which was launched in December last year by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

They then also helped policemen at Daryaganj Police Station do the same.

"The Yuva Morcha is committed to fulfill Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dreams and connect lakhs of people to the BHIM app during the campaign," Mahajan, who is also an MP, said.

The campaign has been kickstarted throughout the country at all levels, including booth levels, BJYM media in-charge Rohit Chahal said.

