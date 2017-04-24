BJP Chief Ministers give presentation on work done at meet with PM Modi, Amit Shah

Chief Ministers of 13 BJP-ruled states today gave presentations on work done by their governments, especially in implementation of social welfare schemes, during a meeting attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party chief Amit Shah.

They also gave a detailed presentation on models applied by their governments to get feedback from people on the efficacy of their schemes, including the centrally sponsored schemes.

The chief ministers also spoke about their government's use of traditional and social media to inform people about its initiatives.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said they were using the media to publicise welfare schemes of the central and state governments.

Thereafter, the prime minister and the BJP president briefed the meeting.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das said the meeting discussed the goal of empowering the last man in the queue and the method to be adopted to reach the poorest of the poor.

"We will all together make a new India in which the lives of poor, deprived, backward, farmers will be prosperous and happy (sic)," he tweeted.

With the next set of assembly elections due later this year and Modi and Shah already toning up the organisational machinery for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, they are keen to ensure that their development agenda is not overshadowed by other factors.

In his address to party leaders at the BJP national executive meet recently, Modi had spoken about the need for India to take a "long jump" to make rapid progress, while Shah had asserted that the saffron party was yet to reach its peak.