Dec 20, 2017 03:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Dec 20, 2017 03:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bitcoin won't replace debit, credit card transactions: Morgan Stanley

The global financial services firm also said that Bitcoin cannot be valued like a currency as there is no interest rate associated with it.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Leading global financial services firm Morgan Stanley has said the value of Bitcoin would be zero "if nobody accepts the technology for payment".

In a report titled 'Bitcoin Decrypted: A Brief Teach-in and Implications ', it also said that Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies would not replace everyday currency payment.

The report states that as of Q3 2017, out of the top 500 e-commerce merchants, only three accept Bitcoin. It was five in Q4 2016.

The global financial services firm said that Bitcoin cannot be valued like a currency as there is no interest rate associated with Bitcoin.

The report further states that Bitcoin is a payment network though it is does not charge a transaction fee and is tough to scale.

As per estimates, Bitcoin's average daily trading volume is around USD 3 billion compared to USD 5.4 trillion in the foreign exchange market. Estimated daily purchase volume is around USD 300 million against USD 17 billion for Visa.

The report suggests that Bitcoin's "float" of USD 300 billion is a fraction of payments and currency in globally circulation.

'Bitcoin has many risks'

The report states that the cryptocurrency has "many risks" such as lack of "regulatory oversight" and having "no safety and soundness measures".

Late on Tuesday, Bitcoin's price plunged around 14 percent - more than USD 2,500 - after leading cryptocurrency trading platform Coinbase said that it would allow its customers to buy and sell its rival cryptocurrency Bitcoin Cash.

According to CoinDesk, Bitcoin was valued at USD 997.69 on January 1, 2017 and has since risen to USD 16,905 as of Wednesday. The cryptocurrency had also hit the USD 19,000 mark on some exchanges earlier this month.

