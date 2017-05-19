App
May 19, 2017 07:51 AM IST | Source: PTI

BIAL aims to meet 50% of its energy needs through solar power

The BIAL also aims to produce half of its energy needs through solar power by 2020.

The Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) announced inauguration of two projects that will help it to meet 12 per cent of its energy needs through solar power.

According to BIAL, the first project of 440kW has been installed in the car park area and the second project of 2.5MW solar panels at the airside.

Airside includes all areas accessible to aircraft, including runways, taxiways and apron.

"Both projects - jointly - will reduce carbon emission by 3125 tonnes per annum (3075 tonnes of CO2 emission per annum at the airside and 550 tonnes of CO2 emission per annum at the car park area). The project is being implemented by Bosch Limited," BIAL said a statement.

"We aim to achieve 50 per cent of our energy needs through renewable power in the next 3 years. We will continue our effort to look at newer methods to operate our business in an ecologically sustainable environment," said Hari Marar, President, Airport Operations, BIAL.

