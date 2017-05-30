Bhushan Steel, JSPL among top 50 stressed a/cs come under govt scrutiny

The Centre has turned its focus on the top 50 stressed accounts, which have been on the watch list of Reserve Bank of India (RBI), government and other vigilance agencies, reports The Economic Times.

The report said that the list includes Bhushan Steel, Essar Limited, Jaypee Group, Jindal Steel and Power, Lanco Infratech, Monnet Ispat, Punj Lloyd and Videocon Industries.

PSU banks, which have been grappling with bad loans and dented profitability, have seen their bad loan grown by Rs 1 lakh crore since last year to Rs 6 lakh crore as on December 31. The focus is on accounts, which have been restructured or turned bad, since December 2016.

The RBI classifies accounts as Special Mention Account (SMA) that show signs of bad asset quality and further classify them into SMA1 and SMA2, where the principal or interest payment has been overdue up to 90 days.

In a presentation made to the Prime Minister’s Office on resolving NPA issues, names of the top stressed account have been shared.

The government has on various occasions said that it was keen to resolve the bad debt problem, which is confined to 40-50 accounts and not spread over thousands of accounts. They are also keeping a close tab on the telecom sector, which has seen some intense tariff war in the recent times. The sector has seen its debt balloon to over Rs 8 lakh crore.

The Centre has recently given more powers to RBI with the Banking Regulation (Amendment) Ordinance, 2017 to deal with stressed assets. RBI and the government are working closely to revive the economy and bring down the bad debt problem.