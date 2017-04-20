BHIM app reaches near 20 million download mark

Indigenous digital payments app BHIM has recorded close to 20 million downloads so far, NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant on Tuesday said.

"We have close to 20 million downloads of BHIM app," Kant said at an event here.

On December 30, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the app for fast and secure cashless transactions using mobile phones.

BHIM is a platform designed to make payment through UPI and USSD modes simpler.

Digital payment channels like mobile wallets, USSD and RuPay have seen massive uptake and rise in transactions post demonetisation.