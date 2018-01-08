App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Jan 08, 2018 02:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bharat Net Phase-2 may be complete before schedule by December

Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha said financial incentives and disincentives should be built into clauses for the second phase of the project to reward players for on time delivery.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Q3. What is the term used in telecommunication industry to describe all services other than the expected calling or fax transmission offered by a company?
Q3. What is the term used in telecommunication industry to describe all services other than the expected calling or fax transmission offered by a company?

The government today expressed hope that the second phase of Bharat Net project to provide broadband connectivity to 1.5 lakh gram panchayats will be completed before time by December this year.

Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha said financial incentives and disincentives should be built into clauses for the second phase of the project to reward players for on time delivery.

Under Phase-I, one lakh gram panchayats have been provided with hi-speed broadband connectivity.

"We have already started Phase 2...the Cabinet has already approved it. We hope it will be completed well in time by December 2018," Telecom Secretary Aruna Sundararajan said here.

She was speaking at a conference to mark the completion of the first phase of Bharat Net project, and to felicitate implementation partners.

Original timeline for completion of the second phase is March 2019.

Stating that the tender process for the second phase has already started, she said state-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) has floated its tenders.

"...Wi-fi tenders whereby from 38,000 Wi-Fi hotspots, by the end of implementation that is planned for December 2018, India will go to half a million Wi-Fi hotspots. We believe that will be a game changer," she said.

tags #Bharat Net-2 #Economy #government #Manoj Sinha #telecom minister

most popular

Market @ record highs! Top 10 stocks which could rally up to 100% in the next 12 months

Market @ record highs! Top 10 stocks which could rally up to 100% in the next 12 months

DuPont analysis: These 4 stocks gained over 500% in the last three years

DuPont analysis: These 4 stocks gained over 500% in the last three years

Don’t ignore these sectors; banks, pharma, telecom companies could see double-digit growth in 2018

Don’t ignore these sectors; banks, pharma, telecom companies could see double-digit growth in 2018

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.