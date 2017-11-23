App
Nov 23, 2017 11:40 AM IST | Source: PTI

Better subsidy targeting via technology saved $10 bn: PM Narendra Modi

Addressing the Global Conference on Cyber Space here, he said technology breaks barriers and has led to efficient service delivery, governance and improved access to education and health.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said direct transfer of government benefits using technology, bank accounts and biometric identifier Aadhaar has helped save USD 10 billion in subsidies.

Addressing the Global Conference on Cyber Space here, he said technology breaks barriers and has led to efficient service delivery, governance and improved access to education and health.

The government, he asserted, is committed to empowerment through digital access.

Use of JAM trinity of Jan Dhan accounts, mobile numbers and Aadhaar has helped save USD 10 billion in subsidies by plugging leakages, the Prime Minister added.

Modi termed cyber attacks as a significant threat, saying digital space should not be allowed to be used for terrorism.

The Prime Minister was equally emphatic that nations must take responsibility to ensure that the digital space does not become playground for terrorism and radicalisation.

India, he said, is keen to find innovative and scalable solutions in education and healthcare using digital technology.

