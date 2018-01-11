App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Jan 11, 2018 09:26 AM IST | Source: PTI

Better news on jobs front very soon: Niti VC Rajiv Kumar

Kumar's statement assumes significance as many experts believe the government has failed to create enough jobs in the last three-and-a-half years.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar said the think-tank will soon come out with a report on employment data and there would be better news on the jobs front.

Kumar's statement assumes significance as many experts believe the government has failed to create enough jobs in the last three-and-a-half years.

"The statistics that you get on lack of unemployment data is over-stated. We had set up a task force to examine high frequency data on employment. They have done large exercise and the report will be released very soon.

"The finding of report is in startling contrast to the Labour Bureau and Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) data on jobs. There is a much better news on employment," Kumar said at a press conference here.

tags #Economy #jobs #NITI Aayog #Rajiv Kumar

