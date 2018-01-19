App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented by Motilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
DHFL
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • LIC Housing Finance
  • DHFL
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Jan 19, 2018 12:04 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Benefit from GST probably won't show up next year: Poll

Economic growth is probably at its weakest pace this fiscal year since before a new calculation methodology was introduced in 2014-15, the Jan. 10-18 poll of about 30 economists found.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

India's economy won't significantly benefit from a goods and services tax until after next fiscal year, according to a slim majority of economists polled by Reuters, but almost half said rewards might come sooner.

Economic growth is probably at its weakest pace this fiscal year since before a new calculation methodology was introduced in 2014-15, the Jan. 10-18 poll of about 30 economists found.

Disruptions from the goods and services tax and a ban on high currency notes in November 2016 curtailed growth and manufacturing, services and consumer spending. Consequently, 15 of 28 economists said benefits from the tax wouldn't be felt until at least the fiscal year starting April 2019.

But signs of a recovery in activity are appearing, and 13 of the 28 said benefits may show up next year.

related news

The poll also forecast the economy would grow 6.6 percent this fiscal year and 7.3 percent next year.

"Disruptions from the GST and demonetization are expected to start receding from Q218 (April-June quarter) and a pick-up in consumption, investment and growth shall commence," said KK Mital, investment advisor at Venus India.

The latest consensus was lower than the forecast three months ago.

An early realisation of the benefits would bring some relief to the Reserve Bank of India, which will need to deal with higher inflation over the coming years, the poll showed.

After averaging 3.7 percent this fiscal year, consumer price inflation is now expected to exceed the RBI's medium-term target of 4 percent each quarter through mid-2019, the end of the forecast horizon. It is expected to average 4.6 percent next year.

"Upside risks (to inflation) stem from higher oil and food prices, currency depreciation, an accelerating economy and fiscal slippage," said Arjen van Dijkhuizen, senior economist at ABN AMRO.

Even so, the RBI is forecast to leave interest rates unchanged until at least the middle of next year. At its last meeting in December, the central bank said inflation risks were "evenly balanced".

However, high growth and inflation numbers might prompt a change in the RBI's neutral policy stance. The consensus forecast among 24 economists was that an inflation level of 5.5 percent would prompt the central bank to consider raising rates.

"As long as various gauges of underlying inflation track sub-5 percent, the RBI should stay pat," said Abhishek Upadhyay, economist at ICICI Securities PD. "A worsening of other macro stability indicators on account of higher crude prices can make the RBI cautious."

tags #Economy #GST #India

most popular

Time to invest in value picks? 20 stocks trading below 5-yr PE rose up to 4000%

Time to invest in value picks? 20 stocks trading below 5-yr PE rose up to 4000%

HDFC Bank Q3 profit rises 20%; loan growth strong, but has asset quality hiccups

HDFC Bank Q3 profit rises 20%; loan growth strong, but has asset quality hiccups

Yes Bank – strong liability to support growth

Yes Bank – strong liability to support growth

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.