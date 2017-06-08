Beef exports down by 7.62% in April at USD 257.06 million

The country's beef exports fell by 7.62 percent in April to USD 257.06 million possibly due to crackdown on unlicensed abattoirs in Uttar Pradesh. The country had exported USD 278.26 million worth of beef in the same month last year, according to an official data. India is the largest exporter of buffalo meat and the country shipped nearly USD 4 billion worth meat in 2016-17.

Beef exports have been impacted as the Uttar Pradesh government acted against unauthorised abattoirs in the state, forcing the industry to go on strike in March. Beef meat and leather/leather products shipments are likely to be under pressure as the Union Environment Ministry last month banned cattle trade in animal markets for slaughter. Some states have protested against this notification. According to the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO), the cattle trade ban would impact meat exports in the coming months. "There is a need to do necessary changes to address supply side constraints," FIEO Director-General Ajay Sahay said.