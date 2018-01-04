Bauxite production drops 73% to 7,269 tonnes in FY17

Exploration of bauxite is being undertaken by various agencies in Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha and Gujarat, Minister of State for Mines Haribhai Parthibhai Chaudhary said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.
Production of bauxite, an aluminium ore, dropped sharply by almost 73 per cent to 7,269 tonnes in 2016-17 compared to 27,146 tonnes in 2015-16, Parliament was informed today.
Exploration of bauxite is being undertaken by various agencies in Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha and Gujarat, Minister of State for Mines Haribhai Parthibhai Chaudhary said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.
Aluminium, derived mainly from bauxite ore, is widely used in manufacturing of automobiles, aircraft, among others.