HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Jan 04, 2018 02:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bauxite production drops 73% to 7,269 tonnes in FY17

Exploration of bauxite is being undertaken by various agencies in Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha and Gujarat, Minister of State for Mines Haribhai Parthibhai Chaudhary said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Production of bauxite, an aluminium ore, dropped sharply by almost 73 per cent to 7,269 tonnes in 2016-17 compared to 27,146 tonnes in 2015-16, Parliament was informed today.

Aluminium, derived mainly from bauxite ore, is widely used in manufacturing of automobiles, aircraft, among others.

Orissa, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh are main bauxite producing states.

