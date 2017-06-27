Banks told to set aside higher provisioning for 12 stressed accounts

The Reserve Bank of India has asked banks to make additional provisions of up to 100 percent on the 12 loan accounts to be referred to the NCLT (National Company Law Tribunal) under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). In a letter to top banks last week, the central bank directed them to make 50 percent provisioning on the 12 loans which are worth around Rs 1,90,000 crore. Raising the bar now, RBI has told banks to set aside 50 percent provision against the secured portion of these loans and 100 percent provision against the unsecured part.

Provisioning is the amount to be set aside by banks for stressed assets to act as buffer in case the loan is not recovered.

“If the cases are not resolved and these companies end up for liquidation, banks will have to make 100 percent provisioning,” a senior official with a large public sector bank said.

The banking regulator formed an IAC (Internal Advisory Committee) which in its first meeting selected 12 large corporate loan accounts which can be immediately referred to the NCLT for resolution. It is also examining the top 50 accounts with an exposure of over Rs 500 and 60 percent of the loan amount has been classified as non-performing asset (NPA).

As per the RBI’s provisioning norms, if an account turns into an NPA, banks are required to set aside 15 percent of the loan amount as provisioning in the first year. The provisioning rises to 25 percent in the second year and 40 percent in the third year. After the third year, banks are required to make 100 percent provisioning against the loan.

Krishnan Sitaraman, senior director, Crisil Ratings, in a report, said, "Banks have already provisioned about Rs 80,000 crore towards these 12 accounts, while another Rs 40,000 crore of provisioning may need to be done. If this is spaced out over the next 6 to 8 quarters, it would be more manageable for banks from a profitability perspective. Of the total haircut, banks may need to take on these accounts, this would be the extent of impact on their profit and loss accounts that banks will have to take going forward."

Banks are yet to hear from the RBI if the spacing out of the provisioning will be allowed.

"If the entire incremental provisioning were to be taken this fiscal, it would mean banks will have to increase provisioning by around 25 percent this fiscal compared with an increase of 9 percent in the last," Sitaraman added.

The IAC also recommended that banks should finalise a resolution plan for the 12 and other corporate accounts being filed to NCLT and within six to nine months if a viable resolution plan is not agreed upon, banks should initiate insolvency proceedings under the IBC.