App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Jul 19, 2017 03:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

Banks to take Rs 2.4 trillion haircut to resolve top 50 NPA accounts: Crisil

These 50 companies are from the metals (30 per cent of total debt), construction (25 per cent) and power (15 per cent) sectors, and account for half of the Rs 8 lakh crore non -performing assets (NPAs) in the banking system as on March 31, 2017.

Banks to take Rs 2.4 trillion haircut to resolve top 50 NPA accounts: Crisil

Banks are likely to take a haircut of Rs 2.4 trillion, or nearly 60 per cent, to resolve 50 large stressed accounts, said a Crisil report today.

These 50 companies are from the metals (30 per cent of total debt), construction (25 per cent) and power (15 per cent) sectors, and account for half of the Rs 8 lakh crore non -performing assets (NPAs) in the banking system as on March 31, 2017.

"Banks may have to take a haircut of 60 per cent, worth Rs 2.4 lakh crore, to settle 50 large stressed assets with debt of Rs 4 lakh crore," the rating agency said.

The haircuts have been classified into four categories – marginal (less than 25 per cent), moderate (25-50 per cent), aggressive (50-75 per cent) and deep (more than 75 per cent).

A quarter of the debt analysed needs marginal or moderate haircuts, while a third needs aggressive, and nearly 40 per cent deep haircuts, the report said.

Companies from the power sector would require moderate haircuts, while those from the metals and construction sectors would need aggressive ones," the rating agency's chief analytical officer, Pawan Agrawal, said.

A majority of the debt requiring deep haircuts belong to companies with unsustainable businesses so asset sales are necessary to recover monies, Crisil said.

Companies needing moderate or aggressive haircuts had gone for debt-funded capex but then demand slumped, or had projects that ran into regulatory issues leading to significant time and cost overruns that made them unviable.

Companies needing marginal haircut are those facing temporary setbacks, which could be corrected over time, the report said.

"It would be in the larger interest of the economy to pop the bitter pill of haircut than kick the can down the road," the rating agency said.

tags #Banks #Crisil #debt #Economy #NPA #Pawan Agrawal

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.