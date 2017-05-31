Banks seek easier restructuring norms under S4A, keen to spread losses on loans

Moneycontrol News

Bankers grappling with huge bad loans on their books want the Reserve Bank of India to ease restructuring guidelines. As part of their request, the lenders are seeking the regulator's nod to have more loans qualify under the debt restructuring scheme and spread their losses on their loans over some quarters.

In a meeting with the banking regulator on Tuesday, top bank heads suggested that RBI must permit sustainable loans even below 50 percent under the S4A (Scheme for Sustainable Structuring of Stressed Assets).

"We have asked the RBI to permit us to restructure more loans under S4A even if the sustainable portion of the loan is below 50 percent," said one of the bankers present in the meeting.

The banker added that the sustainable portion in many cases does not touch 50 percent of the debt. But if the remaining 30 or 40 percent is allowed to be restructured, banks will be in a better position.

Currently, the RBI's S4A scheme insists that at least 50 percent of the loan of a defaulter should be sustainable to qualify for restructuring of the non-performing assets (NPAs).

This, however, has not helped much in resolution of the mounting debt on the banks' balance sheets as the cash flows of many companies is inadequate to service a large portion of the loans.

Additionally, as banks have to set aside capital to provide for the losses on the NPAs, bankers have asked if that can be spread across many quarters.

"One major issue is that banks will also have to take hits and if there is deep restructuring, the provisioning has to be taken in the same quarter but we need to be given more time of about 8-12 quarters to make those provisions. It’s only too fair because once we have taken a medicine, we should be given time to recover and not opt for surgery," said another public sector bank chief present at the meeting.

Taking serious note of the bad loan situation in the banking sector, the government recently passed an ordinance to empower RBI and banks to take decisions on bad loans by easing access to banks under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy law.

Subsequently, the RBI also has ordered banks to have more co-operation or opt out of a consortium in resolving potential bad loans by empowering the Joint Lenders Forum to take the final decision.

The RBI also plans to expand the scope of the Oversight Committee and involve credit rating companies to play a role in the rating of good debt separating it from the bad one.

Many public sector banks are in the process of cleaning up their balance sheets which is taking a toll on their capital.