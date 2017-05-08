Banks need to brace for near-term impact in FY18; raising capital a pain point: Analysts

In the wake of government notifying the Banking Ordinance, banks are set to face pressure in resolving their bad loan mess in the near term this fiscal year.

Last week, the Government announced amendments to the Banking Regulation Act granting more powers to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) thereby putting the ball in the central bank’s court to help resolve the mounting bad loans.

Gross bad loans on the banks’ balance sheets as of December end was nearly Rs 7 lakh crore. Adding other restructured assets, the total stressed assets in the banking system comes to about Rs 10 lakh crore.

While bankers are hopeful of resolving their bad debt, some are skeptical on the implementation of the ordinance given that expertise, pricing and capital remain a challenge. Even those who are optimistic say this may be a long term process to bring banks out of the woods amid the macroeconomic situation.

Siddharth Purohit, Senior Analyst at Angel Broking, said, “There will be a near-term hit on banks’ balance sheets as much of the ordinance impact will depend on how much hair-cut the banks take and the provisions that will be required towards the bad assets. Moreover, because capital is still a problem area for banks, the incremental provisions will put pressure on some banks' profitability in FY18.”

The ordinance passed on last Friday would allow RBI to direct banks to resolve specific stressed loan accounts by either deciding to sell them to a buyer at a negotiated price decided by an oversight committee or initiate insolvency and bankruptcies to get the debt off the banks’ books in a time-bound manner.

Although the resolution efforts so far have seen incremental stress or the pace of bad loans moderating, banks will have to set aside provisions to make up for the bad loans amid a tight capital crunch and meet the requirements as per Basel III norms in the next two years.

Another analyst said that raising capital from the market may also be a challenge for banks, except for some large banks. And 30-40 percent of hair cut would be a certainty because they will not find a buyer who will give the same price for a deteriorated asset.

For state-owned banks especially, the government has further warned of capital infusion based on their performance which may further dent the financial statements of already weaker banks.

Late Friday, the government also shuffled top heads of some public sector banks shifting some of the larger bank chiefs to smaller ones.

For FY17, most private sector banks have posted a surge in bad loans after the completion of the fourth and the last quarter. While public sector banks are yet to announce the Q4 results; in Q3, eight banks had reported losses.

Rating agency ICRA in a research note has projected the gross NPAs to increase to Rs 7.5-7.7 lakh crore (9.7-10 percent) by end of FY17 and Rs 8.2-8.5 lakh crore (9.9-10.3 percent) by the end of FY18.

Though long drawn, the government measures could move the needle for the banks trying to hide or evergreen (offering fresh loans) the NPAs and avoid any further erosion of defaulting loans.