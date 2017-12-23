App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Dec 22, 2017 05:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

Banks lost almost Rs 17,000 crore to frauds last fiscal, says Finance Ministry

Inter-disciplinary standing committee on cyber security has been constituted by the RBI comprising of academia, information security audit, forensic and cyber security experts.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Banks lost a whopping Rs 16,789 crore on account of frauds in the last fiscal, the finance ministry said in the Lok Sabha on Friday.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has informed that as per the fraud monitoring reports submitted by the scheduled commercial banks and select financial institutions, "the amount lost on account of frauds during 2016-17 was Rs 16,789 crore", said Minister of State for Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla in a written reply.

He further said an inter-disciplinary standing committee on cyber security has been constituted by the RBI comprising academia, information security audit, forensic and cybersecurity experts.

The committee reviews, inter alia, threats inherent in the existing or emerging technology, and suggests appropriate policy interventions.

related news

In another reply, he said incidents of bank robbery, theft, dacoity and burglary were reported from different parts of the country during 2016-17.

The amount involved in such incidents totalled about Rs 65.3 crore.

Further, 393 such cases involving Rs 18.48 crore have were reported in the first half of the current fiscal.

Shukla said the RBI has advised banks from time to time to enhance security arrangements at their branches and ATMS.

In another reply, Minister of State for Finance P Radhakrishnan said the new fake currency (Rs 2,000 and Rs 500) seized in the recent past are scanned or photocopied notes.

"In most of these cases, the copied notes sport similar serial numbers," he said.

He said as per available records, the agencies concerned have not reported any high quality counterfeit in the new Rs 500/2000 denomination banknote as defined in the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

tags #banking #Economy #finance #Finance Ministry #Reserve Bank of India (RBI)

most popular

These 6 fundamentally strong companies gave over 1000% return in last 10 years

These 6 fundamentally strong companies gave over 1000% return in last 10 years

Has Santa-Claus rally come to a halt? 3 stocks which could give up to 8% return

Has Santa-Claus rally come to a halt? 3 stocks which could give up to 8% return

Plenty of stocks in market which can give up to 20% CAGR return for next 3-5 years

Plenty of stocks in market which can give up to 20% CAGR return for next 3-5 years

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.